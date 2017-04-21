Massive Power Outage Hits San Francisco

A massive power outage in San Francisco left 95,000 people without electricity on Friday, according to PG&E.

An insulation fire at a PG&E substation at Larkin and Eddy streets is believed to have caused the issue around 9:15 a.m. The flames have been extinguished, but widespread outages have killed several traffic lights and prompted the temporary closure of the BART station on Montgomery Street.

PG&E hopes to restore power by 1 p.m. for most customers, officials say.

San Francisco police said they are working with PG&E and SF Muni to respond to the situation.

The fire department was responding to multiple calls for service, but said no injuries had been reported as of 10 a.m.

The SFMTA said in a tweet that people should treat intersections as four-way stops due to "scattered" power outages citywide. SFMTA warned commuters to expect delays, while Caltrain tweeted that their trains were still running on time.

Social media posts indicated that the outage had forced some businesses to close.

People used the lights of their cellphones to walk through the darkened station before BART stopped service there.

People milled on sidewalks, controllers directed traffic manually, and shops were dark. Some buildings had power, others did not. ATM screens were blank.

Susan Dang, a manager of a doughnut and Vietnamese sandwich shop, said they would have to close unless they could get a generator.

“If there’s no power, I let my boss know already,” she said.

Employees at a Starbucks were giving out cups of iced and hot coffee in the darkened shop. A worker said that was better than letting the coffee go to waste.

Brent Chapman, who works in billing and reporting for First Republic Bank, told his team to go home after huddling on a sidewalk and waiting for word of when power would be restored.

His team had been ready to send out a finished project Friday, one they’d been working on for six months, after some had pulled an all-nighter.

“It’s brutal. This is seriously the worst possible time that this could have happened,” he said. “I do not want to leave. I want to stay and get this done.”

