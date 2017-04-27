Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly arrives to for a news conference at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, to announce the opening of new Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE).

Reports of space aliens and UFOs have flooded the telephone lines at Immigration and Customs Enforcement's newly launched VOICE hotline, established Wednesday through an executive order, which aims to provide public information and resources to the victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, NBC news reported.

The calls are part of a protest campaign started on Twitter by Alex McCoy, 28, who encouraged others online to call the hotline and report encounters with extraterrestrial beings.

"I thought this was a chance to push back on how Trump has demonized the immigrant community. [The idea] really took off," McCoy told NBC News.

ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox confirmed to NBC News that the office received alien-related prank calls. He said additional operators will be added if future data reveals long wait times.

