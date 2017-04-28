'I Thought It Would Be Easier': President Trump Misses His Old Job | NBC Southern California
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

'I Thought It Would Be Easier': President Trump Misses His Old Job

    President Trump came to Washington with an aggressive legislative agenda dubbed the "100-day Action Plan to Make America Great Again."

    (Published Thursday, April 27, 2017)

    Donald Trump misses his old job, struggles with the workload of the presidency and finds it brings a lack of privacy, he told Reuters ahead of his 100th day in office, NBC News reported.

    "I loved my previous life. I had so many things going … this is more work than in my previous life," he told Reuters. "I thought it would be easier."

    [NATL] Poll: Majority of Americans Think Trump's First 100 Days Is Fair, Poor

    As President Trump nears his 100th day in office, the majority of Americans disapprove of the job he's doing, according to a new national poll by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

    (Published Sunday, April 23, 2017)

    The interview comes as Trump proposes a major tax reform plan, signs a slew of executive orders and tries to get a health care bill passed. He is also working to contain the nuclear threat in North Korea by negotiating with other major Asian leaders.

    "I'm a details oriented person. I think you would say that, but I do miss my old life," Trump said. "I like to work, so that's not a problem, but this is actually more work."

