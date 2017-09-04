The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to Victoria, British Columbia, Canada on Sept. 29, 2016 for a children's party and meeting with local families. Three-year-old Prince George and his sister, one-year-old Princess Charlotte attended the event with their parents. (Published Friday, Sept. 30, 2016)

Britain's Prince William and his wife, Duchess Catherine, are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced early Monday.

The royal couple is "very pleased" to make the announcement, the Palace's statement read on Twitter.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued.

The Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition of severe morning sickness during pregnancy, according to the Palace, which added that a planned event for her today was canceled. Kate, who suffered from the condition with her first two pregnancies as well, is being cared for at Kensington.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have two other children together. Prince George was born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte was born in 2015.

William and Kate were married in April 2011.