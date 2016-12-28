President-elect Donald Trump vowed to enhance America's nuclear capabilities, warning Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday to avoid circumstances that may set the two global powers on an "alternate path." NBC’s Jennifer Johnson reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

Nobody is more likely to test the new administration than Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Putin has already overlapped with three other American presidents and his government's actions colored the U.S. campaign long before Trump's November win.

U.S. intelligence officials believe with "a high level of confidence" that Putin became personally involved in the covert Russian campaign to interfere with the White House election, two senior officials told NBC News.

Amid other moves, such as relocating nuclear weapons and venturing into neglected territories, it seems like Putin's Russia seems determined to challenge American leadership across the globe. Beneath the boldness of Russia, there is profound distrust between the two countries.

