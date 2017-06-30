A gunman is dead after multiple people were shot by a man wearing a doctor's coat inside a New York City hospital Friday afternoon, police say.

The rifle-wielding gunman at Bronx Lebanon Hospital was dressed in a white doctor's-type coat when he shot at least three people shortly before 3 p.m., sources tell News 4.

The suspect is dead, an NYPD spokesman said.

Police response remains heavy and cautious as authorities make sure he was a lone actor.

Members of the NYPD's most-armed units were responding, and police could be seen on the roof of the building at one point with their guns drawn.

A staff member at the hospital tells News 4 it was under lockdown as police helped to bring people out floor by floor.

Chopper 4 over the scene shows a sea of NYPD vehicles gridlocking the streets around the hospital.

The FDNY, meanwhile, says they've gotten a report of a smoke condition on the 16th floor of the hospital. They are on standby and not inside the hospital yet. Chopper 4 shows firefighters gathered outside the hospital entrance.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City.

The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.