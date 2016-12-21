White Christmas: Storms Expected to Leave Holiday Blanket of Snow Under the Tree | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Interactive Radar Maps
LA
Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Holiday Gift Guide 2016

White Christmas: Storms Expected to Leave Holiday Blanket of Snow Under the Tree

"A straight-up blizzard is likely to occur on Christmas Day" in the Dakotas, a Weather Channel meteorologist said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings
    Ken Perry and Stan Ly go for a run in Eagle Creek Park as snow falls Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Indianapolis.

    Dreaming of a white Christmas? Be careful what you wish for. 

    A "significant storm system" is expected to move through the northern Plains on Christmas Day, bringing whiteout conditions and driving winds that could make travel "very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service said Wednesday. 

    Heavy snow is possible beginning Friday over most of Wyoming before moving east to the Dakotas and northern Minnesota over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

    "It's going to be a pretty significant storm," said Ari Sarsalari, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel.

    Extreme Weather: Polar Vortex Is Back

    [NATL] Extreme Weather
    Julio Cortez, AP
    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 10:19 PM PST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 10:29 PM PST on Dec 21, 2016
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices