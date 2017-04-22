In this Sept. 21, 2014 file photo, demonstrators march down Sixth Avenue in New York during the People's Climate March. On Saturday April 22 the March for Science will take place across the country, with the main march taking place in Washington D.C.

Saturday's March for Science is open to anyone – and you don't even have to show up in person.

Besides the main march in Washington, D.C, and the 605 satellite marches planned on April 22, there will be a virtual march too. People can join in from their home computers, according to the march’s official website.

The virtual march will be live-streamed during the event, and people who are unable to attend are invited to submit photos and stories online to be shared on the March for Science website.

But it's about more than just people who can't attend. The March's website specifically points to virtual marching as a way for people with disabilities to be involved if they are physically unable to march.

Making the march accessible for people with disabilities is a key goal for the organizers, according to the site. Prioritized accessibility will be offered at the D.C. march, and organizers have been encouraging satellite march organizers to make their marches "as accessible as possible," the site says.

"In addition, there will be a virtual march live-streamed during the event," the website says. "People who are unable to attend a local march will be able to register their attendance at the virtual march and we encourage everyone to submit photos and stories to be shared on our site on April 22."

Organizers of the march did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The march is being held to express the need for "robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity," the group's website says.

Virtual accessibility was a key part of the Women's March in January, too. The Disability March, the virtual contingent of the Women's March, counted 3,014 marchers for the event.

"The disabled community is endangered because much able activism is difficult to access, and that needs to change," the Disability March's site says. "We need to be visible, to be leading and forming alliances, to be counted as activists and as members of our communities."

