In a country that may be more politically fractured than ever, former Vice President Joe Biden has made it his mission to tackle what he says is "the only bipartisan thing left in America."

As NBC News reported, Biden spoke Sunday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin about his work with The Cancer Initiative, a program carrying on the work he started at the White House as part of the Cancer Moonshot Task Force.

The former vice president's passion for the issue is personal. His son Beau Biden, a former attorney general of Delaware, was only 46 when he died of brain cancer in 2015.

Asked what he thinks of the health care bill designed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Biden's response was brief, but telling.

"Not a lot," he told NBC News.