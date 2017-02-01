Milo Yiannopoulos Responds to Violent UC Berkeley Protests

Milo Yiannopoulos reacts to violent protests at UC Berkeley that led to the cancellation of his speech on Wednesday.

An unwelcome Milo Yiannopoulos whipped UC Berkeley students into a frenzy on Wednesday, triggering violent protests and forcing officials to cancel his speech and lock down the campus.

The polarizing Breitbart technology editor took to Facebook Live a short while after being evacuated alongside his team, and said that it was "ironic and sad" to witness such a reaction at a university that has historically been known as the home of free speech.

"Something very disturbing happened tonight, and it was an expression of political violence in response to a not particularly conservative gay speaker on an American college campus," said Yiannpoulos, who admitted to being "stunned" by the turn of events.

The 32-year-old has been criticized as a racist, sexist, misogynist and white supremacist, but denied all those allegations on Facebook Live. "They do that in order to legitimize their own violence against you," he said.

Video California Lawmakers Eye Immigration Measures to Fight Trump

In this case, "they" in broad brushstrokes includes feminists, supporters of Black Lives Matter, progressives and the "social justice left," according to Yiannapoulos. People who identify with these groups have "become so utterly antithetical to free speech," he accused.

"They simply will not allow any speaker on campus even someone as silly and harmless and gay as me to have their voice heard," Yiannopoulos continued with a self-deprecating chuckle. "They're absolutely petrified by alternative visions of how the world ought to look."

Yiannopoulos was invited by the Berkeley Republican Club to speak about cultural appropriation in the Pauley Ballroom of the MLK Student Union at 8 p.m. Nearly two hours prior, though, protesters grew violent, smashing windows, throwing rocks, lighting fireworks and blazes, and tearing down barricades near the venue. He was promptly taken off campus and police ordered students to shelter in place.

Yiannopoulos also didn't spare UC Berkeley officials and responding police officers.

"Complicit" school administrators "didn’t really want" his event to happen, and officers displayed a "sit back, and let it happen approach," he claimed.

Yiannopoulos said that he had hoped that UC Berkeley "would be a place where you could be, do and say anything. You could express your views, you could express your opinions, you know, crack some jokes, make people think, make people laugh, free from violent responses to political ideas."

Developing Handcuffed Inmate Escapes from Transport Vehicle in Hayward

"I thought America was the one place where that would be possible," he lamented.