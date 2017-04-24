This Cat's Showdown With Rattler is Your Monday Motivation

Police in South Texas say a recent close call should serve as a warning for residents to keep a watchful eye out for snakes.

Photo credit: Laguna Vista PD/Facebook

The Laguna Vista Police Department, near South Padre Island, posted photos on Facebook showing a large rattlesnake catching some sun on a busy walking trail. Officers were able to relocate the rattler to a safe spot away from walkers, and one particularly brave cat.

"Generally, rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation in March or April, or when the average daytime temperatures reach and remain about 60F and higher," the post read. They're most active when temperatures reach into the 90s.

