Trump Selects McMaster as National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, left, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, where he announced that McMaster will be the new national security adviser.

President Donald Trump has picked Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to succeed Michael Flynn as his national security adviser, Trump said Monday.

He made the announcement at Mar-a-Lago, flanked by McMaster and the acting adviser, retired Army Gen. Keith Kellogg. Kellogg will stay on as McMaster's chief of staff, Trump said.

"He's a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience," Trump said of McMaster. "He is highly respected by everybody in the military."

In brief remarks, McMaster said he was grateful for the opportunity.

