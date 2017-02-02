Travis Kalanick is leaving President Donald Trump's advisory council, sources told CNBC.

The Uber CEO had faced criticism from Silicon Valley insiders for working with the Trump administration, as well as what some saw as a tepid response to the White House's recent travel ban.

The ride-sharing company has been buffeted all week by boycott campaigns that began when people perceived it as trying to break a taxi strike at New York's JFK Airport. The strike was inspired by Trump's executive order temporarily suspending the country's refugee program.