United Shares Slide Amid PR Nightmare

United Airlines is being criticized after cellphone video surfaced of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked flight leaving from Chicago's O'Hare Airport Sunday night. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports.

Shares in United Airlines stock were down more than 3 percent in early trading Tuesday amid an uproar over a bloodied passenger seen on video being dragged from an overbooked flight in Chicago.

CNBC reported that stock had climbed Monday despite widespread outrage on the internet over the video, which prompted an apology from CEO Oscar Munoz for having to "re-accomodate customers."

Further outrage was generated overnight in China, where the topic trended on the country's most popular social media site.

United shareholders are questioning how management handled the crisis scenario, said Andy Swan of social media monitoring group LikeFolio. "This is an enormous deal for shareholders."