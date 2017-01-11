Wal-Mart Plans New Round of Job Cuts: Sources

Wal-Mart stores plans to slash the jobs of hundreds of workers, the latest in a series of cuts, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that nearly 1,000 people would lose their jobs before the end of the month, citing an executive familiar with the matter.

The layoffs could affect regional workers and employees at headquarters, with many to impact the retail giant's human resources department.

"As we've previously shared, we are always looking for ways to operate more efficiently and effectively," Wal-Mart said in a statement to CNBC. "While we continually look at our corporate structure, we have not made any announcements."