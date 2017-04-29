What Is 'Stealthing'?: Disturbing Sex Act Detailed in Report

File—A bowl of condoms at one of three proposed drug safe injection sites for the city in Toronto, Ontario.

A new report details the disturbing trend of "stealthing", when men remove condoms during sex without their partner's consent, NBC News reported.

Alexandra Brodsky defined the act in the report for the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law.

In the report, Brodsky interviews victims and delves into their fears of sexually transmitted infections or unwanted pregnancies. The report also looks at possible legal repercussions for those who carry out the practice.

It's unclear where this act got its start, but websites listed in the report — many of which are now disabled — give instructions to men seeking to perform the act.

"Online writers who practice or promote nonconsensual condom removal root their actions in misogyny and investment in male sexual supremacy. While one can imagine a range of motivations for 'stealthers'—increased physical pleasure, a thrill from degradation — online discussions suggest offenders and their defenders justify their actions as a natural male instinct — and natural male right," Brodsky writes.