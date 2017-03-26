The Palm Beach woman who reported her 6-year-old daughter missing was arrested Sunday after admitting to police she had been drinking and couldn't remember where her child was.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's officer issued an Amber Alert on Saturday for 6-year-old Nataly Irias. Her mother, Maria Irias, told police a man gave the pair a ride home, but when they arrived he drove off with the child in the car.

Deputies say Irias later admitted that her daughter wasn't kidnapped, but she had been drinking and was too inebriated to remember where she was.

PBSO reported Nataly was found early Sunday morning.

Irias has been charged with child neglect and making a false report of a non-existent crime.