Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a memo issued during the Obama administration last August, in which the former president ordered the Bureau of Prisons to stop contracting with private prisons.

The order, issued by former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, has now been rescinded and the Bureau of Prisons is directed to resume contracting for the use of private prisons.

"This will restore BOP's flexibility to manage the federal prison inmate population based on capacity needs," DOJ says.

"The memorandum changed long-standing policy and practice, and impaired the Bureau's ability to meet the future needs of the federal correctional system. Therefore, I direct the Bureau to return to its previous approach," Sessions said in the letter rescission letter.

The Bureau of Prisons now has 12 private prison contracts housing around 21,000 inmates.