The Bannon Factor: GOP Should Brace for ‘Bloody September’

In this May 13, 2017 file photo, Steve Bannon walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C.

While the White House is pushing tax reform and ending a program protecting young people brought to this country illegally, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon will begin a campaign against “globalists” in the administration, sources told NBC News.



The source told NBC News, Bannon is preparing for major strategic moves with support from leaders in the conservative movement this month, calling the campaign "bloody September."

The president's far-right base will delve into issues on DACA to the debt ceiling and the fight to support Trump's program is described as "grassroots versus leadership."