British PM: Trump Was 'Being a Gentleman' by Holding My Hand

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that President Donald Trump was "being a gentleman" when he was photographed holding her hand during May's January visit to the White House, NBC News reported.
"We were about to walk down a ramp, and he said [the step down the ramp] might be a bit awkward," May told Vogue.
The hand-holding was panned as awkward by the British press.
A former U.K. cabinet minister described optics suggesting May was being led along by the U.S. president as "disastrous."
