File - Then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser in the Trump administration, told the Senate Intelligence Committee he will testify in its Russia probe in exchange for immunity, a congressional official told NBC News.

The committee focused squarely on Russia as it opened a hearing Thursday on attempts at undermining the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the Flynn development.