The House on Tuesday is expected to vote on a controversial measure that would allow internet service providers (ISPs) to sell your browsing history and habits without your consent, NBC News reported.

The Senate voted 50-48 on the joint resolution Thursday. If the measure passes its second vote in Congress, it would need a signature from President Donald Trump before it could become law.

Lawmakers voting in favor of the resolution want to overturn rules the Federal Communications Commission approved last year.

Those rules, scheduled to go into effect in December, would require ISPs like cable and cellphone companies to explicitly ask you to "opt in" to letting them share your personal information.