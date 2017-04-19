Judge Curiel, Once Criticized by Trump, Gets Deported 'Dreamer' Case | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Judge Curiel, Once Criticized by Trump, Gets Deported 'Dreamer' Case

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images, US District Court Southern District of California
    Donald Trump and U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel

    A federal lawsuit brought by a so-called "Dreamer" deported to Mexico has been assigned to District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel, the jurist famously attacked last year by President Donald Trump.

    Juan Manuel Montes, 23, filed a complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleging the government did not provide any documentation explaining the legality of sending him back to Mexico.

    White House Defends Aircraft Carrier Claim

    [NATL] White House Defends Aircraft Carrier Claim

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the Pentagon's claim of sending the Carl Vinson strike group to North Korea as a nuclear deterrent. The Carl Vinson was reportedly heading the opposite direction, to Australia, for a training exercise. 

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    The suit seeks documents related to his case, NBC News reported.

    The case was assigned at random to Curiel, the Indiana-born judge whose impartiality during the Trump University case was called into question by Trump   due to what the then-candidate called Curiel's "Mexican heritage."

    Trump Announces New 'Buy American, Hire American' Order

    [NATL] Trump Announces New 'Buy American, Hire American' Executive Order

    President Donald Trump announces a new executive order at a stop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, promising the audience at Snap-on Inc. to "put America first." The new order, dubbed "Buy American, Hire American" targets the H-1B visa program. 

    (Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices