A U.S. intelligence official briefed on the matter confirmed to NBC News that National Security Advisor Mike Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Flynn took office, contrary to denials from Vice President Mike Pence, White House spokesman Sean Spicer and others.
The official said he was told there was no quid pro quo and that there has been no finding inside the government that Flynn did anything illegal.
But he said he was surprised when Flynn initially denied to the Washington Post, which first reported this story, that he discussed sanctions on Russia with the ambassador. His spokesman later said he didn't recall and it was possible he did, according to the Post.
An administration official told the Post that Pence based his comments denying that Flynn had discussed sanctions on what Flynn told him.
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman on Friday denied the report by the Washington Post. Dmitry Peskov said Ambassador Sergei Kislyak did talk to Flynn, but the rest of the report was wrong.