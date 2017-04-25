Local Leaders, Residents React to Funding Border Wall

Some parents say a new sex education curriculum in the San Diego Unified School District is too much, too soon while others are applauding the change. NBC 7's Rory Devine has the story.

San Diegans, like many voters in the U.S. have mixed feelings about paying for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall--something he told supporters that Mexico would pay for during his campaign last year.

On Monday, President Trump backed down from demanding a down payment for his border wall, just ahead of a critical deadline and a potential partial government shutdown.

NBC 7 spoke to Congressman Scott Peters (D-52nd District) who called the wall a "waste of money."

"I think the border wall is a bad idea," Peters said. "It's bad for San Diego. It's not the most cost effective way to secure our border."

Peters said he believes the threat of a government shutdown falls on the Republicans.

"Let's fight this wall battle separately if they want to raise it as a policy issue," he added. "Let's not link it to keeping the government open, that's their choice. It's a bad choice."

Candis Givens, a San Diego resident, spoke along similar lines to Peters.

"It's going to cost so much money, I don't get it," Givens said. "Keep our budget at a minimal. Stop being in debt."

But not all were opposed to building a wall between the U.S.-Mexico border--the prototype of which will be built in San Diego.

"I know it is going to cost a lot of money, but on the other side it will save a lot of money long term so it's worth it," said El Cajon resident Paige Ensley.