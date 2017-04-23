Pelosi: Border Wall Is ‘Immoral, Expensive, Unwise’

A deal to fund the federal government this week won't necessarily include all the funds needed for a border wall, but White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Sunday said there will be "enough to get going" — even as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called it "immoral," NBC News reported.

Asked by "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd in an exclusive interview whether the Trump administration would push a government shutdown if border wall funding is not included in a bill to fund the government this week, Priebus said, "it will be enough in the negotiation for us to either move forward with either the construction or the planning or enough to get going with the border wall."

Pelosi said she and the Democrats will stand firmly against construction of a border wall.

"The wall is, in my view, immoral, expensive, unwise, and when the president says, 'Well, I promised a wall during my campaign.' I don't think he said he was going to pass billions of dollars of cost of the wall on to the taxpayer," she said.