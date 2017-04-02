Schumer Says It’s Unlikely Gorsuch Will Reach 60 votes

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill following a policy lunch on March 7, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

As the Senate prepares to consider President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Sunday that "it looks like Gorsuch will not reach the 60-vote margin" needed to overcome a filibuster, NBC News reported.

If the 60 votes aren't there, Schumer argued during an appearance on "Meet The Press," President Trump should gather with Senate Democrats and Republicans to "try to get a mainstream nominee."

To overcome a filibuster, the Senate needs to scrap together 60 votes for cloture, which allows the Senate to schedule a vote on the nominee.

If there aren't 60 votes, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could use the "nuclear option," changing Senate rules so only 51 votes would be necessary to confirm the nominee.

