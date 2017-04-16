This January 31, 2017, file photo shows Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listening as President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with government cybersecurity experts at the White House.

A conviction for driving under the influence may start an undocumented immigrant on the path toward deportation, part of the Trump administration's new approach to immigration enforcement, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday's "Meet The Press."

"Even a single DUI, depending on other aspects, would get you into the system," he said, illustrating how someone who would not be deported before could be deported under the Trump administration's new approach to criminality.

Trump Calls Deportation Attempts a 'Military Operation'

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said there will not be a military operation or mass deportations of immigrants, despite President Donald Trump calling deportation attempts a "military operation" earlier in the day. (Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

Kelly has pushed back on President Donald Trump's description of a "deportation force," and he told Chuck Todd Sunday about reports of plans to hire thousands more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that they would "do their jobs in the future as they've done them in the past."