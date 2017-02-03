SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 28: Demonstrators block traffic at the international arrival terminal as they protest against muslim immigration ban at San Francisco International Airport on January 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entries of all Syrian refugees, as well as barring entries from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering for 90 days. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Using President Donald Trump's tweets and news interviews as some of the basis for a federal lawsuit, three California university students have sued the president over his travel ban, saying he is unconstitutionally trying to fulfill a campaign promise to ban Muslims from this country.

The 36-page suit follows on the heels of a plethora of other suits filed this week against the president; from the American Civil Liberties Union, which raised about $24 million last weekend alone during the height of the airport protests over the ban, to a prominent Muslim group, to the city of San Francisco.

The suit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, is a class action complaint seeking declaratory and injunctive relief. An email to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday to the Associated Press.

According to the suit, Hadil Al-Mowafak - a Stanford University freshman - is now unable to visit her husband in Yemen.

Wasim Ghaleb, 23, also a citizen of Yemen - has been unable to return to resume studies in business administration at Grossmont College in San Diego.

And an unnamed Iranian national who is a Ph.D. candidate at UC Berkeley fears losing a job opportunity. He is stuck in Saudi Arabia where he was visiting family and now can't return because of the executive order, according to the suit.

All three hold valid F-1 visas, the suit says.

Because of the ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries these students now are enduring unconstitutional hardships, the suit claims, and there is "chaos and confusion" in the country.

Specifically, the suit alleges that the president's executive order violates the First Amendment because it is a "thinly veiled attempt to discriminate against Muslims by barring them from entry into the United States." And thhe Immigration and Nationality Act ensures against this, the suit states.

Plaintiff lawyers are arguing that Trump's executive order is fulfilling a campaign promise to ban Muslims from entering the country.

Many citations in the lawsuit provide a direct link to Trump's tweets, including one he made on Dec. 7, 2015 that read "DONALD J. TRUMP STATEMENT ON PREVENTING MUSLIM IMMIGRATION," with a link to this proclamation.

The suit also references a July 2016 interview with NBC News "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd and Trump, where the then-candidate said: "We must immediately suspend immigration from any nation that has been compromised by terrorism until such time has proven vetting mechanisms have been put in place."

Plaintiffs lawyers include Julia Harumi Mass of the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California and Adam Lauridsen and others, who are also representing Jewish Family and Community Services of the East Bay.

The reason the Jewish agency is a plaintiff, the suit says, is because the nonprofit "supports those refugees and immigrants who are already present in the area, and stands ready to welcome and provide services to additional refugees and immigrants who are able to gain entry into the United States."