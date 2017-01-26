Daughter of Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. State election records show that Tiffany is registered to vote in two states, despite claims otherwise by Kellyanne Conway.

Tiffany Trump is registered to vote in New York City and Philadelphia, state election records show, despite claims by President Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway that she is not, "Today" reported.

A Philadelphia County elections official confirmed to NBC News on Thursday that Tiffany continues to be listed as active in the voter rolls there. In addition, public records in New York City, where she now lives, also list her as registered to vote there.

Trump was a student at the University of Pennsylvania, but graduated in May.On "Today," Conway said she spoke to Tiffany Trump about the issue and "she said it is flatly false that she is registered in two states."

Until Wednesday, Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, was also registered in both Florida and New York, according to local election officials.

President Trump on Wednesday continued to perpetuate unsubstantiated claims of mass voting irregularities by calling for a "major investigation" into what he described as voter fraud. Trump's examples in his tweets all relate to voter registration issues, not fraudulent votes. Election law experts told NBC News it was "completely natural" to have people on voter rolls in two states or for some people to remain on the voter rolls after they have died. They stressed this did not equate to actual fraudulent voting.