President Donald Trump, in his first address to Congress on Tuesday, announced he is calling for the creation of a new office within the Department of Homeland Security to protect "American victims" of crimes committed by people who are in the country illegally. The office, Trump said, will be called VOICE: Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement. During the announcement, Trump pointed out four audience members, including Jamiel Shaw, whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant.

Foreigners aiming for temporary jobs at high-tech U.S. companies will undergo a longer visa approval process after the Trump administration announced it will temporarily suspend expedited applications for H-1B visas, Reuters reported.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Friday that starting April 3 it will suspend "premium processing" for up to six months. Under this expedited procedure, applicants can be eligible for visa approvals within 15 days, instead of a regular review period that can last for up to a few months.

The H-1B non-immigrant visa allows U.S. companies to employ graduate-level workers in several specialized fields, including information technology, medicine, engineering and mathematics.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a revised immigration order Monday, two senior administration officials told NBC News.