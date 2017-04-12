Trump Downplays Bannon's Influence: Report

President Donald Trump refused to give a ringing endorsement for chief strategist Steve Bannon amid reports of discord in the White House's inner circle.
“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” Trump told The New York Post when asked if he still had confidence in Bannon.
Trump added that he was his "own strategist" and had "beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve."
Bannon has reportedly been in a power struggle with Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and senior economic adviser Gary Cohn.
“Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will,” Trump told the Post.
Sources close to Bannon told NBC News on Saturday that he "ain't going anywhere."