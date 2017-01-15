President-elect Donald Trump said he is working on a replacement for the Affordable Care Act that would seek to provide "insurance for everybody," The Washington Post reported Sunday night, according to NBC News.
Trump made the comments in a telephone interview late Saturday, The Post said. He gave no details of his replacement plan.
The Post reported that Trump also said he would force drug companies to negotiate directly with the government on prices of prescriptions covered under Medicare and Medicaid.
"They're politically protected but not anymore," he said, according to The Post.
Published at 10:56 PM PST on Jan 15, 2017 | Updated at 10:57 PM PST on Jan 15, 2017