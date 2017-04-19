Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself in Prison

Aaron Hernandez, who is serving life in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd, was found not guilty of the murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by a corrections officer early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Hernandez's body was found at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

Last week, Hernandez was acquitted of all but a gun charge in a lengthy double murder trial. But he remained in prison on a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Hernandez hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window, authorities said. He had also attempted to block the door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.

