Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics shoots at Staples Center prior to playing against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 3, 2017 (Shahan Ahmed/NBCLA)

Entering Friday night's rivalry game, the Boston Celtics always expected to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, but a 25-point lead at halftime told the story of exactly how far apart the Lakers and Celtics are on the court.

When the final buzzer mercifully rang out after 48 long, painful minutes, the Celtics collected their 40th win of the season. In sharp contract, the Lakers counted their 43rd defeat of a season that continues to spiral down the toilet.

Friday's rivalry game was so unbelievably noncompetitive that referring to it as a rivalry seemed to cheapen the occasion. Isaiah Thomas, who is considered the premier fourth quarter scorer in the NBA, did not even take the court in the final quarter due to the lopsided nature of the score. Thomas finished with 18 points and eight assists in 25 minutes.

Early in the third quarter, the Celtics jumped out to a 31-point lead, which brought out cheers from the surprisingly large segment of fans dressed in green and supporting the visiting team.

Behind a strong effort from Jordan Clarkson, though, the Lakers' bench put together a run where they cut the deficit down to 13 points with 11 minutes remaining in the game. Clarkson finished the game with 20 points to lead all scorers on the night.

However, Boston quickly responded with a run of its own and the result of the game was no longer in doubt by the time the final six minutes came about. The Boston fans began to cheer louder and louder as the Lakers' fans began to clear out early.

When the final buzzer sounded, the score board read "Celtics 115, Lakers 95."