Lakers Sign LA Local David Nwaba To Multi-Year Deal

The LA Lakers agreed to sign guard David Nwaba to a multi-year deal after the 24-year-old impressed fans and coaches over two 10-day contracts

By Shahan Ahmed

    Shahan Ahmed
    David Nwaba sits on the Los Angeles Lakers bench on his first day in the NBA, as Lakers coach Luke Walton offers a friendly word of advice

    On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to sign 24-year-old guard and LA-native David Nwaba on a multi-year contract.

    The University High School graduate went through two 10-day contracts with the team, which meant the Lakers had to make a decision on whether they wanted to sign the undrafted rookie for the remainder of the season after his contract expired on Monday.

    Ahead of Tuesday's game against the LA Clippers, LA Lakers coach Luke Walton met with General Manager Rob Pelinka and President of Basketball Operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson to make a decision on whether the team wanted to sign Nwaba or bring in a different player on a 10-day contract.

    Had the team opted to go with the latter option, Nwaba would have been available for other teams to sign and claim. Instead, the Lakers locked up the local kid.

    "We have been impressed by David's focus and determination, especially on defense," said Pelinka. "He has a mentality about him that is infectious, and he works hard every day to improve himself. He has brought energy to both our Lakers and D-Fenders games, and has certainly earned his spot on the roster."

    After the team's morning shootaround on Tuesday, where Nwaba was not present, Walton confirmed that if the team signed Nwaba, he would be available to dress and play against the Clippers on Tuesday night.

    Per The Vertical at Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers agreed to sign Nwaba to a two-year contract with the team holding an option on the second year.

    With Nwaba's signing, the Lakers have a complete 15-man roster, once again.

