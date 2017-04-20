Attorney Jose Baez questions the conduct and culture of the medical examiner's office regarding Aaron Hernandez's autopsy.

Baez:'The culture of negligence that goes on in this town is befuddling'

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's lawyer is accusing the state medical examiner's office of "illegally" holding the player's brain despite the family's wishes to donate it for CTE research.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for murder and just last week was acquitted in two other killings before he hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, around 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday, according to authorities. He died about an hour later.

Jose Baez, Hernandez's lead attorney in his recent double murder trial, said the family made arrangements with the medical examiner on Wednesday to donate Hernandez's brain to Boston University's CTE Center.

He said the brain was supposed to be picked up at 10 a.m. Thursday, but the medical examiner's office reversed course at the last minute and decided to keep the brain and conduct its own study.

"The family of Aaron Hernandez decided to donate his brain to CTE studies to possibly help, and possibly shed light and more evidence on this case. It was completely agreed upon," Baez said.

But "from one day to the next," he said the medical examiner's office changed its mind.

"It is our position that they are holding Aaron Hernandez's brain illegally," Baez said. "They have released the body and withheld Aaron's brain."

He said BU's CTE Center is "the finest lab in the country," and the medical examiner's office does not have the same level of expertise.

BU's CTE Center refused to comment on the matter Thursday.

"It is unbelievable that they would engage in this type of conduct - especially when everyone is watching," Baez said.

He called this "a critical issue" to Hernandez's fiancee and other family members. "If we don't get answers - and get answers quickly - we're going straight to court," Baez said, noting that he would file for a protective order and an emergency hearing. He did not specify a timeframe.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in athletes and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma, including concussions.

Baez said it's too soon to say if Hernandez might have suffered from CTE, and wouldn't answer questions about how many concussions Hernandez might have suffered during his football career.