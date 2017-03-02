Colin Kaepernick is reportedly no longer going to kneel during the national anthem. Christie Smith reports.

Kaepernick will stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner" next season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

During the 2016 exhibition season, the 49ers quarterback started a movement by refusing to stand for the anthem. It evolved into him kneeling on the sideline -- which he continued through the season, along with a couple of teammates who eventually joined him in solidarity.

After the 49ers' final exhibition game in San Diego, Kaepernick pledged $1 million to charities that support racial equality in the United States.

Bryan Parker, the wide receivers coach at Castlemont High School, says they’re grateful to Kaepernick.

"He supported our young men last season by coming out, speaking, mentoring," Parker said. "He bought the pregame meals for the entire season. "We’re supportive of him, but we’re going to let him speak when he is ready to on this stand that he’s taken. We’re a fan of his, he’s a fan of ours, and we stand with him."

According to the report, "Kaepernick no longer wants the past method of protest to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created."

Some, however, believe the move may be job-related. Britt McRray, a longtime 49ers fan, said he supports Kaepernick but also points out reports that he may be a free agent soon.

"My opinion towards it: Everyone needs their job, so sometimes you have to take one for the team to keep that job," McRay said. "But I do appreciate where he comes from."

Kaepernick's new agents have reportedly told all 32 NFL teams that the quarterback will opt out of his contract with the 49ers and become a free agent.

