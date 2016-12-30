Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated return of arguably the greatest female Mixed Martial Arts athlete in the world, Ronda Rousey, came and went on Friday night during UFC 207.

For years, Rousey rose to greatness by handing her opponents, quick, aggressive, lopsided defeats. However, in front of a sold out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rousey went down in the same fashion she used to dispatch her opponents.

Female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes made light work of Rousey as she took out the former champion in just 48 seconds. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight after Nunes started to treat Rousey like a punching bag, connecting blow after blow as Rousey staggered against the cage.

The loss was Rousey's second consecutive defeat, and even though she did not get knocked out cold as she did in her last fight against Holly Holm, she was still dominated from start to finish in a fight that was over before it began.

After the match, UFC fans took to Instagram to share their favorite memes of the fight. Here are a few we found below.

