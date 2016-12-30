Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes Memes: The Funniest Images of the UFC 207 Women's Bantamweight Fight | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Interactive Radar Maps
LA
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes Memes: The Funniest Images of the UFC 207 Women's Bantamweight Fight

It took only 48 seconds for Amanda Nunes to knockout Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Friday night, here are the best images the internet had to offer after the bout.

By Michael Duarte

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images
    Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    The highly anticipated return of arguably the greatest female Mixed Martial Arts athlete in the world, Ronda Rousey, came and went on Friday night during UFC 207.

    For years, Rousey rose to greatness by handing her opponents, quick, aggressive, lopsided defeats. However, in front of a sold out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rousey went down in the same fashion she used to dispatch her opponents. 

    Female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes made light work of Rousey as she took out the former champion in just 48 seconds. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight after Nunes started to treat Rousey like a punching bag, connecting blow after blow as Rousey staggered against the cage. 

    The loss was Rousey's second consecutive defeat, and even though she did not get knocked out cold as she did in her last fight against Holly Holm, she was still dominated from start to finish in a fight that was over before it began. 

    After the match, UFC fans took to Instagram to share their favorite memes of the fight. Here are a few we found below.

    ������ #RondaRousey #UFC207 #UFC #FearTheReturn

    A photo posted by Neshia! �� (@lovebold87) on

    I can't breathe �������� #rondarousey #amandanunes #ufc207

    A photo posted by Jordan Durr (@jdbethebaddest) on

    Welp �� #RondaRousey #UFC207

    A photo posted by �������� (@iamj0nathan) on

    #ufc207 #rondarousey #ronda #rousey #rouseyvsnunes #tko #retire

    A photo posted by Daniel Holmes Offical (@thenotoriousphotos) on

    @angelayveete I had to do it y'all . #rondarousey #2016 #ufc #babysfirstmeme ��

    A photo posted by Chanel (@icaptainchanel) on

    #damnronda #rondarousey #UFC

    A photo posted by #MemeTangClan/#MemeGang (@ace_muggaface2) on

    ���� that's what you get for talking shit #rondarousey

    A photo posted by H.H (@hakimi_95) on

    Internet I swear lmao #rondarousey #ufc #espn

    A photo posted by @huh_what_yeah_ on

    Jajajajajajajjajaja!! #rondarousey #hype #justgoaway #shittalkingdoestwinfights #felonyfights #pendeja

    A photo posted by Steve Martinez (@horigrifo) on

    Published at 10:55 PM PST on Dec 30, 2016 | Updated at 10:56 PM PST on Dec 30, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices