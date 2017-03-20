Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey Found

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks for his missing jersey in the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It looks like the mystery of Tom Brady's stolen football jersey has been cracked.

According to NFL Spokesperson Brian McCarthy, the FBI and NFL security teams said they found Brady's stolen Super Bowl LI jersey and it will be returned.

Houston police previously reported that the theft would be considered a felony since the jersey was estimated to be worth $500,000.

Authorities also found Brady's jersey from his 2015 Super Bowl win, which was reportedly taken by the same person and pawned outside the country.

There's no word on arrests, but McCarthy said the items were "found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media."

The FBI would not comment on the investigation.

The New England Patriots star previously said he was optimistic about its return.