Just over a year after Kobe Bryant hung up his basketball shoes and left with a 60-point performance, the 38-year-old claimed a new title: the most famous Steve Urkel poet of all time.

That's one title/record that will surely never be taken from Bryant as long as he lives.

On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, Bryant went on and put together the most unusual and unpredictable performance of his life. Dressed in the stereotypical garb of slam poets, a black turtle neck, a stubble-faced Bryant emotionally and confidently performed a poem about the internal struggle of Family Matters nerdy character "Steve Urkel" and his suave alter-ego "Stefan Urquelle."

Both characters were played by Jaleel White, and the star of the mid-90s sit-com surely had to enjoy one of the greatest basketball players of all time paying tribute to his characters.

Whether or not he wrote the poem, Bryant poignantly performed the act and had seemingly practiced the bit long enough to get the timing right and pull off the punchlines.

Poetically, Bryant's line uttered the most famous phrase of the show and the character: "Did I do that?"

Since his retirement, the five-time NBA champions and former LA Lakers star has been involved in a host of projects including starting a muli-million dollar investment fund, movie making and children's programming.

While the other projects may be impressive, Bryant's "Steve Urkel" poetry slam is without a doubt the most surprising thing he's done since retiring--possibly ever.