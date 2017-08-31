Apple's iPhone 8 Event Set for Sept. 12

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2011 file photo, an Apple logo is seen during an announcement at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

Apple will host its iPhone 8 event on Sept. 12, CNBC reported. The company sent invites out to the press with a note: "Let's meet at our place.

Please join us for the first-ever event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino."

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones, including the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8. A 4K Apple TV is also reportedly on the docket, according to CNBC.

Apple provided few details in its announcement but has previously rolled out new iPhones at its September events.

