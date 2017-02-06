300 Drones Flew as 1 for Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show

Intel said that all 300 drones were controlled by one computer and one drone pilot. (Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017)

There’s no question that Lady Gaga was on fire all on her own Sunday night, but the singer's Super Bowl extravaganza was made even more electrifying by 300 "Shooting Star" drones floating above in the Houston sky.

They were run by Santa Clara, California-based Intel, which proudly tweeted about its tech throughout the Big Game.

The fans went wild.

"LOVED the drone art in in the sky," tweeted Karen Allen, one of the many drone fans out there.

Allen was ooh-ing and ah-ing about what Intel said was an unprecedented show of drones at a Super Bowl or televised event. (The drone part of the show was rehearsed and filmed before the game.)

The colorful quadcopter drones, which weigh less than a volleyball and can generate over 4 billion color combinations together, are created for use festivals and other events, the company says, and have the audience's safety in mind.

The Super Bowl was also the highest these drones have flown, according to Intel — the company said it got a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly the fleet up to 700 feet.

"Lady Gaga and the Super Bowl creative team wanted to pull off something that had never been done before and we were able to combine Intel drone innovation with her artistry to pull off a truly unique experience," Josh Walden, senior vice president and general manager of Intel's New Technology Group, said in a statement.

This is not Intel's first foray into the world of drones.

Intel sent up the same type of drones at Walt Disney World in December 2016. And the month before that, Intel launched 500 drones in the sky in Germany to break a Guinness World Record for "most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously."

Lest amateurs think they can send up Shooting Stars from their home backyard, the company said the drone meets all Federal Communications Commission technical specifications but has not yet been authorized as required by the rules of the FCC.

As for how they didn't all crash into each other while forming into a waving flag in the Texas sky, Intel said that all 300 machines were controlled by one computer and one drone pilot.