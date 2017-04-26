Amazon's Echo Look will take pictures of a person and their outfit, store the photos as well as have stylists give feedback and advice on the fashion.

It is like Amazon's Alexa but different. The Echo Look, a new device launched Wednesday by Amazon, takes on fashion and fashion advice using technology, CNBC reported.

Echo Look takes "full-length photos and short videos" with a computer-generated background blur, and then stores those photos in a companion app.

It also features a "Style Check" service that it says "combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists."

The Echo Look will feature all of the other functions of the Echo Dot and standard Echo.