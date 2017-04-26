Amazon Just Announced the Echo Look, a Camera That Keeps Track of Your Outfits | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Amazon Just Announced the Echo Look, a Camera That Keeps Track of Your Outfits

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Amazon
    Amazon's Echo Look will take pictures of a person and their outfit, store the photos as well as have stylists give feedback and advice on the fashion.

    It is like Amazon's Alexa but different. The Echo Look, a new device launched Wednesday by Amazon, takes on fashion and fashion advice using technology, CNBC reported. 

    Echo Look takes "full-length photos and short videos" with a computer-generated background blur, and then stores those photos in a companion app. 

    It also features a "Style Check" service that it says "combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists." 

    The Echo Look will feature all of the other functions of the Echo Dot and standard Echo.

    Get More at CNBC
    Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices