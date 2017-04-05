Caught on Camera: Burglar Attacks Police Officer By WFLA-TV UP NEXT XCaught on Camera: Burglar Attacks Police OfficerLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbclosangeles.com/on-air/as-seen-on/Caught-on-Camera-Burglar-Attacks-Police-Officer_Dallas-Fort-Worth-418415743.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbclosangeles.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=418415743&videoID=kNQZK0L4NO16&origin=nbclosangeles.com&sec=on-air&subsec=as-seen-on&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«» Security footage shows a suspect attack a Florida police officer and the violent struggle that follows. Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest as-seen-on updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters