Employees at a Chesterfield, Virginia Chick-Fil-A are honoring a veteran who ate at the restaurant every day for the last two decades. Bob, a Korean War veteran, retired from the State of Virginia in 1992 and started going to Chick-Fil-A at the Chesterfield Towne Center around the time of his retirement. Bob's family said he frequented this location every day to people watch and enjoy the food.