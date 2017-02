Dashcam video shows the moment a Utah driver distracted by her dog crashed head-on into a Davis County Sheriff's Office SUV Thursday Feb. 23, 2017. Deputy Dave Passmore says the woman appeared to be distracted by her dog before the crash.

"I like to think that I've seen and done a lot, I don't know that I've seen and done it all," Passmore said.

The deputy's camera shows the crash and captured part of his conversation with the woman.