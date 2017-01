An act of courage was caught on video as a firefighter carried a flaming gas tank down the stairs from a 5th floor apartment. Firefighters in China rushed to the scene to evacuate nearby residents. Firefighters found two flaming gas tanks in an apartment. After spraying water to cool the tanks, one of them took a flaming tank into his own hands and carried it outside to prevent the tank from exploding inside the building. No one was hurt in the fire.