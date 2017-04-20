Pet of the Week: Arthur

Arthur is the pet of the week for Thursday April 20, 2017.

Arthur is the pet of the week for Thursday April 20, 2017.

ID: A070724

Arthur is sweet and loving dog who was shy and timid at first before he came out of his shell. He likes being cuddled and going for walks, but also enjoys relaxing on the couch. He can be part of free dog training sessions sponsored by Burbank Animal Shelter volunteers.

The shelter is conducting a Spring Fling Adoption event during April, when fees will be discounted to 50 percent.

Where to find Arthur: