Pet of the Week: Arthur

    Burbank Animal Shelter
    Arthur is the pet of the week for Thursday April 20, 2017.

     

    ID: A070724

    Arthur is sweet and loving dog who was shy and timid at first before he came out of his shell. He likes being cuddled and going for walks, but also enjoys relaxing on the couch. He can be part of free dog training sessions sponsored by Burbank Animal Shelter volunteers.

    The shelter is conducting a Spring Fling Adoption event during April, when fees will be discounted to 50 percent.

    Where to find Arthur: 

    • 1150 N Victory Place, Burbank, CA 91502
    • Open Tuesday - Saturday, 10am - 5pm; Sunday, 11am - 3pm
    • Closed Monday and Major Holidays

