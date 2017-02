A second grade class in Topeka, Kansas received some puppy love Friday after helping a four-legged friend in need. Ryker was found abandoned, with a broken leg last month. He was taken to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. The shelter posted a video or Ryker on their Facebook page asking for donations to help pay for the surgery to amputate his leg. They had mentioned in the post that his surgery would cost around $400.